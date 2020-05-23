First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206,941 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Athene worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

