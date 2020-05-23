Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Unum Group worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 65,563 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 190,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $15.06 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

