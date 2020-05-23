Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.03, for a total transaction of $804,273.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,017.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $748.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $704.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $736.56. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Ventas, Inc. Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.
Ventas, Inc. Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Diodes Incorporated
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Diodes Incorporated
Palo Alto Networks Inc Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.
Palo Alto Networks Inc Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.
Generac Holdings Inc. Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.
Generac Holdings Inc. Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report