Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 112.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 33.7% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ventas by 62.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 408,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 156,516 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas by 2,098.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after purchasing an additional 824,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,630,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,497,000 after purchasing an additional 553,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.79.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

