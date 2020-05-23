Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $237.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.88 and a 200 day moving average of $214.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

