Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 54.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,311,000 after buying an additional 2,466,915 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,090,000 after buying an additional 77,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,500,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 99.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after buying an additional 521,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $92,058,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,614. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

GNRC stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

