Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.37.

Atlassian stock opened at $182.60 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $190.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.88, a PEG ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

