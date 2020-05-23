Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

