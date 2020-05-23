AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 146.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,008,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,659,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 94.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,128,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 803,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

