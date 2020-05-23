AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

MIME stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,486,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,947,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,456. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

