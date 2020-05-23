AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,542 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after acquiring an additional 798,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 15,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $602,658.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,666.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 16,743,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $548,014,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,617,277 shares of company stock worth $578,365,971 in the last three months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

