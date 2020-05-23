33,084 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

