AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,720,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 76,317 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

