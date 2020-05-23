AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,900,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,928,000 after buying an additional 102,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,320,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

