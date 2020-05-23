14,351 Shares in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $3,151,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,656,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.