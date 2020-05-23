AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in 58.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,722 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in 58.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150,961 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in 58.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,674,000 after purchasing an additional 769,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 58.com in the 4th quarter worth about $87,289,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in 58.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 101,702 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Shares of WUBA stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

