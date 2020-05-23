AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $368,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after buying an additional 123,106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 36,258 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $1,592,088.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,255,358.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $487,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 588,490 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,887. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $56.56 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

