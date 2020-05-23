AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,766 FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $243,540.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $850,909 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FGEN opened at $36.82 on Friday. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

