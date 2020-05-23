AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 317.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,675,000 after buying an additional 613,642 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of WNS by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after buying an additional 459,295 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 346,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after buying an additional 251,804 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after buying an additional 140,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

NYSE WNS opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

