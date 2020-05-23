AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPGP stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $65.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.