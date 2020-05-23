AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $376,000 in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,703 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 14.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. 2U Inc has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.