FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,189,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,105,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,210,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.