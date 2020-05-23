AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,498 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of QWLD opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $88.93.

