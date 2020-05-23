AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $369,000 in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,962,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,495,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,953,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 662,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 500,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

