AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,331 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $28.54 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 370.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

