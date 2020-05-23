8,005 Shares in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE opened at $63.70 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $823,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,376 shares of company stock worth $1,491,781. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

Uniqure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc
Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 8,400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 8,400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc
AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc
AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Msci Inc
AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Msci Inc
AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Mimecast Ltd
AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Mimecast Ltd
AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,542 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.
AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,542 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report