8,005 Shares in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE opened at $63.70 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $823,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,376 shares of company stock worth $1,491,781. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

Uniqure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

