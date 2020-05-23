Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Quanta Services worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 642,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 34,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 174,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

