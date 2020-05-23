Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $28.18 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 939.65 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.