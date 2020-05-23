Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.05 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

