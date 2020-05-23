Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qiagen were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qiagen by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

NYSE QGEN opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen NV has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.45.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.