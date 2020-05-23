II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in II-VI were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $46,943,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 2,106.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $29,066,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $26,918,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 797,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $48.68.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $881,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,443. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

