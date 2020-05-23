New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,387 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Whirlpool worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $4,500,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

NYSE WHR opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

