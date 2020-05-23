New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.06 Million Stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.81% of Renasant worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 5,495.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 981,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $21,543,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $6,516,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $6,021,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Renasant by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 105,291 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Heyer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,320 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNST stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.36. Renasant Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

