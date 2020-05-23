New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,100 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 597,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 264,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 151,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

DISCK stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

