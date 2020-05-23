Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mantech International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mantech International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mantech International by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mantech International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mantech International alerts:

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Mantech International stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.