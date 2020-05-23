New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,184 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 64.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,258.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $30.05 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.32%.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

