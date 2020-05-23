Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cannae by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $33,340,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cannae by 564.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,841 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CNNE opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

