Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $161.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,091.92% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $5,274,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 2,178,665 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,575,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.