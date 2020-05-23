Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wedbush upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.04.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $161.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,091.92% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $5,274,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 2,178,665 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,575,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers
Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Quanta Services Inc Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers
Quanta Services Inc Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers
Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.05 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.05 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Qiagen NV
Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Qiagen NV


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report