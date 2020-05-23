TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.95.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.20. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $323.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 333.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 432,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

