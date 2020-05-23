FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FRSX opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.45% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

