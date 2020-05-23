PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Trading 0.2% Higher

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.85, 3,319 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 721,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPD from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPD will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $122,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

