Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

GMRE stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.46 million, a PE ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $12,650,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $9,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 420,388 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 975,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 336,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.