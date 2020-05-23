BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.09.

BBIO stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -14.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $2,469,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,351,189.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $44,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,159.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

