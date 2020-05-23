Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $398.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.27 EPS.

NOC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.92.

NOC opened at $325.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

