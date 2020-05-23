Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.13.

MNK opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $285.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

