AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $27,647.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,795.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $34,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,333 shares of company stock valued at $471,855 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.26.

JAZZ opened at $110.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

