AE Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Spartan Motors worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 544.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

SPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Spartan Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SPAR opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.12 million, a PE ratio of -92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.22 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

