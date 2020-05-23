AE Wealth Management LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

In other news, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

