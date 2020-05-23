iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

