AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $393,000 in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,018 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $3,796,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $16,313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 898.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. Box Inc has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.